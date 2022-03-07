IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 500 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,579,000 after purchasing an additional 196,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $104.66 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $109.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

