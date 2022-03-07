IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $145.96 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average is $120.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

