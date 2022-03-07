iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 32300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12.
About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)
Further Reading
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.