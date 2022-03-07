Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.90

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.90 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 291482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

