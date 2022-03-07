Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,488 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,149,000 after purchasing an additional 807,202 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after buying an additional 693,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after acquiring an additional 617,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Infosys by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

