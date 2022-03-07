Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,077 shares of company stock worth $2,381,690. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

IR stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

