Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $792.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 213.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 282.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 234,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 74,440 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

