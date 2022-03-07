INmune Bio’s (INMB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered INmune Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

