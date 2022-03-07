Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ INO opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $654.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,164 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 530,580 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.