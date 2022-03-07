Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,240,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 2nd, Istar Inc. bought 1,490 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20.
  • On Monday, January 31st, Istar Inc. bought 8,222 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,897.60.
  • On Friday, January 28th, Istar Inc. bought 8,698 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,961.04.
  • On Wednesday, January 26th, Istar Inc. bought 8,200 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,954.00.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Istar Inc. bought 8,403 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.49 per share, for a total transaction of $499,894.47.
  • On Thursday, January 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,726 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,872.20.
  • On Tuesday, January 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,223 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,181.53.
  • On Friday, January 14th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,140 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,871.40.
  • On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.
  • On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,941.22.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 492,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

3 Stocks Set to Double
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after buying an additional 351,663 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,163,000 after buying an additional 151,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Safehold by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,732,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SAFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.51.

About Safehold (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.