Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,240,000 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Istar Inc. bought 1,490 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Istar Inc. bought 8,222 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,897.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Istar Inc. bought 8,698 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,961.04.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Istar Inc. bought 8,200 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,954.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Istar Inc. bought 8,403 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.49 per share, for a total transaction of $499,894.47.

On Thursday, January 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,726 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,872.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,223 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,181.53.

On Friday, January 14th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,140 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,871.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,941.22.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.47. The stock had a trading volume of 492,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after buying an additional 351,663 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Safehold by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,163,000 after buying an additional 151,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Safehold by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,732,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SAFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.51.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

