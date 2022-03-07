Insider Selling: American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells 2,869 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $542,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ANAT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.86. 62,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.57. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $195.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in American National Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,645,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,822,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,109,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,148,000 after buying an additional 111,577 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 3rd quarter worth $11,688,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

