Insider Selling: American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Sells 2,869 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $542,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ANAT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.86. 62,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.57. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $195.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
About American National Group (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American National Group (ANAT)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.