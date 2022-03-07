Insider Selling: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CFO Sells $297,382.02 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $297,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $20.92 on Monday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

