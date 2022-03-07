Insider Selling: Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CAO Sells $200,100.00 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.81 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

