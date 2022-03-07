Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $11,440.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $11,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

