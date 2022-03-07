Insider Selling: The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Sells 5,120 Shares of Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $67.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.51. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brink’s by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Brink’s by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,511,000 after buying an additional 49,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brink’s by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.