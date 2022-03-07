InspireMD (NSPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.62 on Monday. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on InspireMD in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

