Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $940,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $1,258,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 847,923 shares of company stock valued at $63,080,127. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,158. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $82.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

