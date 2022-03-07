Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $395.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

