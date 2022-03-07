InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Down 20.2% in February

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 503,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $61.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $73.79.
IHG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.82) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,338.50.
About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
