InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Down 20.2% in February

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 503,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $61.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $73.79.

IHG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.82) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,338.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 126,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

