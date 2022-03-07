International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after purchasing an additional 439,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $126.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average is $131.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

