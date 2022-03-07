International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Gap Up to $15.74

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.74, but opened at $17.00. International Money Express shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 3,670 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $673.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $849,609. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

