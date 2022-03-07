inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.95 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.65. 1,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,621. The firm has a market cap of $104.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, research analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTT. TheStreet raised inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.