Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 17,659.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,469,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,693 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,169.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $20.48 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.