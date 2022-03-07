Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 44.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $249.26 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.14 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.94 and its 200 day moving average is $295.10.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UI. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

