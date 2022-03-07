Invesco Ltd. Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,807,000 after acquiring an additional 319,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 74,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 63,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,866 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

CNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

