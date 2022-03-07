Invesco Ltd. Sells 131,975 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,975 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,050 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $48,831.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty acquired 1,111 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,985.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,501 shares of company stock worth $392,893 over the last three months. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $69.77.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

