Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,236,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 279,049 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,980,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,953,000 after buying an additional 136,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 194,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.84 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

