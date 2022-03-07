Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 277,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,459,128 shares.The stock last traded at $15.12 and had previously closed at $15.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

In related news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,219,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 316.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 114,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

