Investors Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.69. The company had a trading volume of 140,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.10 and a 200 day moving average of $302.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.90 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

