Investors Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,158. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.