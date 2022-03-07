Investors Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.44 on Monday, hitting $195.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,708,371. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.