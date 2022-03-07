Investors Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000.

SLV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,560,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

