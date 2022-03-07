Investors Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $3.09 on Monday, reaching $148.59. 16,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,705. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $132.17 and a one year high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.53.

