Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Busey by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Busey by 141.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 16.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

BUSE traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

