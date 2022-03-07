Investors Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $389.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,127. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $350.66 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.