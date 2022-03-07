Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

NYSE:CSR traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,709. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

