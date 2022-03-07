Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.63.

NYSE:CSR traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.19. 3,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,709. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -241.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -669.75%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

