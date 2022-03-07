iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $134.95 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

