iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 153.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $139.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.45. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

