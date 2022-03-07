iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $65.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

