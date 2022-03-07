iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Cut by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after buying an additional 2,202,128 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after buying an additional 696,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,874,551 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.