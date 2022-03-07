iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 36.7% in February

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

