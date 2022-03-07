iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.14 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

