iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Decreased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $136,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $157.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,940. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.