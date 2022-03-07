iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.97 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

