iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 88,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,070. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03.

