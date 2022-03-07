IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 539,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS ISENF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 222,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

