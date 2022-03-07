Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 31st total of 652,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ITGGF opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. Italgas has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Get Italgas alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.