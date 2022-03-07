IXT Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One IXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IXT has a total market capitalization of $321,098.47 and $26.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IXT has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

IXT Profile

IXT Profile

IXT (CRYPTO:IXT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

Buying and Selling IXT

