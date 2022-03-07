J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $163,952.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,412. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.35 and a 1 year high of $208.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.88.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

